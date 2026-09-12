FC Twente did good business in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Saturday. John van den Brom's side beat ADO Den Haag 2-0 at De Grolsch Veste thanks to goals from Wout Weghorst and Robin Pröpper.

Before kick-off, it was already a special occasion for the Tukkers. The club, founded in 1965, were playing their 2,000th Eredivisie match. They faced an ADO side still waiting for their first win of the season.

Eager to turn the jubilee game into a celebration, Twente flew out of the blocks. Sondre Ørjasæter struck the post, while ADO goalkeeper Kylian Nikiema kept out a header from Weghorst.

As the first half wore on, Twente lost some of their grip on the game. ADO started to find chances of their own, but Lars Unnerstall denied Juho Kilo and Evan Rottier.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Twente got the perfect chance to break the deadlock. Othniël Raterink fouled Daouda Weidmann and the hosts won a penalty. Weghorst had missed from the spot against Telstar on Wednesday, but he made no mistake against ADO: 1-0. He celebrated with the Twente fans and was visibly emotional.

After that, Twente kept dictating the game. Substitute Filip Thorvaldsen and Weghorst both passed up more chances before Pröpper headed in from a corner to make it 2-0. That was how it finished.

With the win, Twente move provisionally into third in the Eredivisie on 13 points from six matches. ADO, with just one point, are bottom of the table.