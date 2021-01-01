Emmanuel Dennis: Koln sign Nigeria and Club Brugge forward

The Nigeria international has completed his switch to RheinEnergieStadion after leaving the Blue and Black temporarily

side Koln have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from on loan.

The 23-year-old forward teamed up with the Billy Goats after a successful medical and will be expected to help the club avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The Super Eagles winger will link up with his compatriots Kingsley Ehizibue and Tolu Arokodare at the RheinEnergieStadion.

The forward has only made 13 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Dennis was punished in November when he was axed from their game against for misconduct.

The forward left the team bus in anger after he was denied his preferred seating position and Dennis admitted the first half of the season has been difficult for him.

“The last six months were not easy for me. I want to play and score goals, and therefore I wanted to make a move in the current transfer window. I am pleased that I’m now at FC,” Dennis told the club website.

“I know what the sporting situation at FC is – therefore I want to play my part in keeping us in the league, by playing and scoring in a top league.”

Upon the conclusion of the deal, Cologne managing director Horst Heldt highlighted some of the qualities of the international that made the club recruit him.

“Emmanuel is a quick player, who can play through the middle as a striker as well as on the wings. His finishing ability last season saw him gain the interest of many top clubs,” Heldt said.

Dennis has been with Club Brugge since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the side from Zorya Luhansk.

The forward has made more than 90 appearances across all competitions for Club Brugge and delivered eye-catching performances in domestic competitions and the Champions League.

In the 2017-18 season, he featured prominently as the Black and Blue won the First Division A title and also helped the club finished as runner-up in the 2018-19 campaign.

Dennis made his debut for the Nigeria national team in September 2019 against and now has two caps for the Super Eagles.

He will hope to impress with his new club for a chance to enjoy regular call-up to the Nigeria national team.