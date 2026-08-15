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FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Telekom CupGetty Images Sport

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Emergency doctor on the pitch, stunned silence in the arena: Jamal Musiala causes a scare in Bayern Munich's win against RB Leipzig

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies
J. Musiala

Bayern Munich win their penultimate friendly before the upcoming season, but three injury-enforced substitutions leave a bitter aftertaste.

Munich's Allianz Arena fell suddenly silent in the 84th minute on Saturday afternoon. Jamal Musiala went down in the opposition half and several team-mates immediately rushed over, concern written all over their faces.

Referee Robert Hartmann stopped play and the emergency doctor sprinted straight on to the pitch. There was some initial relief soon after. The doctor stepped away after a brief check on Musiala, and seconds later the 23-year-old left the pitch unaided, although he was unsteady on his feet and looked shaken.

Even after the final whistle, it was still not clear exactly what was wrong with Musiala. "We’ll see what it was. But of course we’re keeping our fingers crossed," FCB captain Manuel Neuer said in an interview with MagentaTV, and he had no more detailed information than Leipzig midfielder Rocco Reitz.

Only a few minutes earlier, Musiala had put his side 3-1 up in the Telekom Cup against Leipzig after new signing Ismael Saibari picked him out. Luis Diaz and Nathaniel Brown, another arrival this summer, scored the German record champions' other goals. Brajan Gruda had equalised in between for the visitors from Saxony.

Musiala was not the only Bayern player forced off through injury concerns. Min-jae Kim could not continue after a little over an hour because of thigh problems.

Earlier in the match, Konrad Laimer had also caused concern around Bayern Munich. The Austria international was apparently unable to continue after a challenge because of severe pain in his right leg, in the area of the thigh or knee.

Bayern Munich play their final friendly next Tuesday against second-division side 1. FC Heidenheim. They then face Borussia Dortmund the following Saturday in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.

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