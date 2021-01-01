Elloh assists, Boho scores as Logrono crumble at Athletic Bilbao

The African duo were both in fine forms, although their side crumbled at home to their visitors in Bilbao

Rebecca Elloh provided an assist as Jade Boho got on the scoresheet despite Logrono suffering a 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola game.

The Equatorial Guinea international had scored five goals and provided five assists for Logrono this season, with her last in a 3-2 defeat against Levante about a month ago.

Despite firing blanks in a 3-1 defeat at Real Sociedad last week, Jose Moncayo handed Boho her 19th start of the season and she made a fantastic contribution, despite her side eventually crashing at home.

Following three defeats in a row, Logrono were aiming to bounce back to winning ways but made a false start as Eunate Arraiza assisted Oihane Valdezate to give the visitors a 14th-minute lead.

In the second half, the hosts crawled their way back into the contest when Boho netted the equaliser off an assist from Ivorian forward Rebecca Elloh six minutes after the restart.

While Logrono were in search of the matchwinner, an own-goal from Judith Luzuriaga in the 69th minute gifted Bilbao their third win in a row as the hosts suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

With her latest goal, Boho, who featured from the start to finish, now has six goals and five assists for Logrono this season.

Ivorian Guehai featured for 77 minutes, while compatriot Elloh, who played the duration, swelled her assist tally to four in 25 matches.

Kenya's Cynthia Musongo also saw the final 13 minutes of the encounter, but Ghana's Grace Asantewaa and South Africa's Nothando Vilakazi were not dressed for the fixture.

The defeat saw Logrono drop to 17th on the log, with 19 points from 27 matches this season. The Africans will be anxious to ensure their side return to winning ways when they face Real Betis on May 1.