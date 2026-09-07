The third round of the Joye Elite League served up shock after shock, with three of the division's biggest clubs stumbling. Reigning champions Al-Hazm, meanwhile, finally found their groove and picked up their first win of the season.

A triple shock for the top clubs

Al-Nassr got the surprises rolling with a 2-1 defeat to Al-Fateh. Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz stole the show, netting both goals to fire Al-Fateh to a priceless win over one of the tournament's heavyweights.

Things were little better for Al-Ahli, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Al-Jabalain. The points keep leaking away in a round that tripped up several big names.

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Completing the top-flight misery, Al-Hilal went down 2-1 to Al-Taawoun. The leaders tasted defeat in the third round, unable to salvage anything against Al-Taawoun.

Al-Hazm rediscover their shine

Reigning champions Al-Hazm, by contrast, rediscovered their shine and secured their first victory of the campaign, seeing off Al-Feiha 3-1.

Al-Hazm had sat out the previous round after their match against Al-Watan was postponed. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Al-Jabalain, then roared back in the third round to grab their first win.

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Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah the most prolific scorers

Goals flowed freely for Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadisiyah. Al-Qadisiyah ran out 4-2 winners over Al-Ettifaq, while Al-Ittihad brushed aside Al-Wehda 4-1. That made the pair the round's most prolific attacking sides.

Ammar Al-Ghamdi kept up his attacking form for Al-Ittihad, scoring in a second consecutive match to underline his standing as one of the side's key forwards this season.

Al-Kholood keep a clean sheet

Al-Kholood eased to a 3-0 win over Al-Orobah, the only team in the third round to keep a clean sheet.

The game also marked a scoring return for Abdullah Al-Ajyan. He bagged his first goals of the season, leaving his mark on Al-Kholood's big win over Al-Orobah.

Two braces in the round

Two braces lit up the round. The first came from Al-Fateh's Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz, who scored both his side's goals against Al-Nassr to engineer one of the round's biggest shocks.

Amadou Diang provided the second, driving champions Al-Hazm to their 3-1 win over Al-Feiha.

Elsewhere, Al-Faisaly drew 1-1 with Al-Najma, Al-Tadamon edged Al-Khaleej 2-1, and Damac and Al-Riyadh played out a 1-1 draw. The surprises well and truly took over the Joye Elite League fixtures.