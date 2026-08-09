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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Elections of the Saudi Football Federation enter a new phase of tension

Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

A potential legal move against the al-Ruzaiza list

The race for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is heading towards a fresh phase of tension. Badr Al-Ruzaiza's list stands as the only one approved, and the excluded contenders are now manoeuvring to challenge that decision.

Special sources revealed to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" that Khaled Al-Ghamdi's list and one other are weighing up an appeal against the approval of Al-Ruzaiza's list. Other excluded lists are expected to join them, "based on reasons which they believe show they were not treated according to the same criteria applied to the approved list".

On Saturday, the elections committee excluded the five other lists from the contest for the 2026-2030 term after reviewing the candidates' files.

Those excluded were the lists of Khaled Al-Ghamdi, Fahd Al-Ghafili, Hatem Khaimi, Ahmed Al-Wadei and Shaker Al-Osaimi, ruled out over sporting experience, candidacy conditions and the requirements for representation of the general assembly.

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The same source says Fahd Al-Ghafili has no intention of appealing. His roughly five years with a Roshn League club went uncounted because it was never officially documented with the relevant authorities, and he has stressed his respect for the committee's decision.

Candidacy opened from 22 July to 1 August, with seven lists coming forward before Turki Al-Dabaan withdrew. The committee then reviewed the files between 2 and 7 August in line with the elections regulations.

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