Ekstein: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder joins Azerbaijan club Sabail FC

The dribbling wizard has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Sailors

Former star Hendrick Ekstein has secured a move to Azerbaijan side Sabail FK.

The 29-year-old player has been a free agent since he parted ways with Sabail's Azerbaijan Premier League rivals, Sabah FC last month.

Ekstein has now team up with Ghanaian legend Michael Essien at Sabail.

"Henrik Ekstein - welcome to Sabail. Welcome Pule Ekstein," a club statement read.

The attack-minded player was linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) after leaving Sabah.

However, Ekstein has decided to join another Azerbaijan club having parted ways with his former agent, Palesa Mkhize.

The skilful player will be hoping to emulate his countryman Dino Ndlovu, who enjoyed some success in the European country.

Article continues below

Ndlovu helped Qarabag FK win the Premier League, while also reaching the final of the Azerbaijan Cup and the group stages of the Uefa and .

Sabail announced the signing of Ekstein on their official Facebook page.



