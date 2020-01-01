Ejuke scores as CSKA Moscow subdue N'Jie’s Dinamo Moscow

The 21-year-old was among the scorers as the Horses subdued Sandro Schwarz's men in Sunday's Moscow derby

silenced Dinamo Moscow 3-1 in Sunday’s Derby of the East clash, with international Chidera Ejuke finding the net.

The forward went into the game having made his international bow for the Super Eagles in the 1-1 draw against where he put up an inspiring display.

He took that form to his club and that produced a goal against the Loudspeakers at the VEB Arena.

In the keenly contested affair, the first half failed to produce a goal with both teams missing several clear-cut chances, albeit, Fyodor Chalov’s fifth-minute strike was cancelled by VAR.

Nevertheless, the second-half produced four goals as Viktor Goncharenko’s side cruised to their seventh league win of the 2020-21 campaign.

Konstantin Kuchaev opened the floodgate of goals for CSKA in the 51st minute – slotting the ball past goalkeeper Anton Shunin after he was set up by Chalov.

Three minutes later, Ejuke doubled his team’s lead after pouncing from close range as the visitors failed to deal with Viktor Vasin’s free-kick.

Croatian midfielder Nikola Moro reduced the deficit for Dinamo in the 57th minute after his long-range strike from Daniil Lesovoy’s short pass sailed beneath goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev’s right arm.

Victory was guaranteed for Goncharenko’s squad after Igor Diveev capitalised on some awful defending from the visiting team with a cool finish.

Dinamo’s ambition of a late comeback was dashed 15 minutes from full time after Roman Evgenjev was given his marching orders after a second bookable offence.

After putting up an impressive shift, Ejuke was substituted in the 62nd minute for Adolfo Gaich.

international Clinton N'Jie was in action for the duration, while Burkina Faso’s Charles Kabore was brought in for Daniil Fomin in the 66th minute.

Nigeria international Sylvester Igboun was not listed for the tie by manager Schwarz.

With 22 points from 11 games, CSKA Moscow sit in the second position as Dinamo Moscow dropped to eighth after garnering 17 points from same number of outings.

Ejuke, who now boasts of two goals so far, would be eyeing his third when his side hosts Arsenal Tula on October 26. Four days earlier, they visit Wolfsberger AC in the .