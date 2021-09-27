Ejuke bags assist as CSKA Moscow defeat Boumal’s FC Nizhny Novgorod

The Super Eagles star played a crucial role in the Red Blues’ away triumph over Aleksandr Kerzhakov’s men on Monday evening

Chidera Ejuke contributed an assist as Ilzat Akhmetov and Baktiyor Zaynutdinov powered CSKA Moscow to a 2-0 win over FC Nizhny Novgorod in Monday’s Russian Premier League fixture.

Both teams came into this encounter on the back of victories last time out. While the Red Blues pummelled Zenit Izhevsk 4-0 in a Russian Cup fixture, Aleksandr Kerzhakov’s side saw off Dinamo Barnaul.

The visitors – who played without Cote d’Ivoire’s Cedric Gogoua – had the first opportunity to score, but Mario Fernandes’ shot was blocked by an opposing defender.

Another chance beckoned for CSKA Moscow in the 15th minute, nonetheless, goalkeeper Artur Nigmatullin was well-positioned to save a one-on-one situation from Fedor Chalov.

After dominating ball possession for so long, Aleksei Berezutski’s team took the lead in the 31st minute as Zaynutdinov converted a pass from Nigeria international Ejuke.

Referee Kirill Levnikov had disallowed the goal thinking there was a handball in the build-up, however, VAR replays confirmed that the opener was legitimate.

Although the hosts fought back for the remainder of the first half, they were unable to restore parity as they went into the half-time break with a one-goal deficit.

They put up a better display in the second half, but it was the Red Blues who doubled their advantage three minutes after the hour mark courtesy of Akhmetov.

With a CSKA Moscow forward brought down in the box, the Russia international stepped up to take the penalty kick and sent Nigmatullin in the wrong direction.

Despite several attacking forays by the home team, they were unable to launch a comeback, thus, lost their fourth match of the 2021-22 Russian top-flight campaign.

After impressing for 83 minutes, Ejuke was replaced by Kirill Nababkin, with Akhmetov coming off for Alan Dzagoev.

For FC Nizhny, Cameroon international Petrus Bouma, who was named in the starting XI, came off for Albert Sharipov in the 69th minute.

Thanks to this result, CSKA Moscow climbed to fifth on the log having accrued 16 points from nine matches. They would be hoping to make it four wins from four games when they host Krasnodar on October 2.