Egypt’s Afcon 2010 hero Gedo announces retirement from football

The 36-year-old came off the bench to score the only goal that secured the Afcon title for Pharaohs against Ghana in Angola 11 years ago

Former and striker Mohamed Nagy Gedo has confirmed his retirement from football after he was released by Egyptian Premier League club El-Gouna in October 2020.

Gedo was most notable for his super-substitute role in ’s victorious campaign at the 2010 in Angola.

During the continental showpiece, the former striker came off the bench on six occasions and scored five goals which made him the tournament’s top scorer as the Pharaohs lifted their seventh Afcon title.

He sealed Egypt’s 3-1 win over after coming on as a substitute in their opening game and he scored the match-winning goal that ensured a 1-0 triumph over in the final match after he was introduced as a 70th-minute substitute.

“I feel that this is the right time to retire. Thank God I had a wonderful career that was much bigger than I could have imagined,” Gedo tweeted.

“I am very grateful for every moment. I am fortunate to have achieved all my dreams, but this would not have happened without your encouragement. I am now ready for the new journey in my life. Thank you to all of you.”

Gedo started his career at Ala'ab Damanhour in 2002 before securing a move to Al-Ittihad in 2005 where he spent five years.

Following his remarkable performances at Afcon 2010, the 36-year-old was signed by Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly where he won two Caf titles, two league titles and two Caf Super Cups, amongst others.

During his stint in Cairo, Gedo was loaned to Hull City for his first European adventure and he helped the Tigers secure promotion to the Premier League in the 2012-13 campaign. The Damanhur-born star later made two appearances in the English top-flight.

He also had stints at El-Entag El-Harby, the Arab Contractors before finally playing for El Gouna between 2018 and October 2020.