Egyptian authorities increase number of Al Ahly fans to watch Saoura tie

Al Ahly have been playing their home matches before a limited number of stadium fans due to security reasons

Egyptian security authorities have allowed a maximum of 15 000 fans to attend Saturday’s Caf home match against JS Saoura.

This is an increment from 10 000 fans previously allowed in this group campaign. The crucial match slated for Borg El-Arab Stadium sees Al Ahly needing nothing short of victory to advance to the quarter-finals against Saoura who lead them by a point in Group D.

For the recent past seasons, the number of fans inside the stadium for Al Ahly’s home matches, both domestic and African, have been limited due to security reasons.

But authorities have allowed 5 000 more fans to watch Saturday’s tie.

Article continues below

“We received official approval to increase the fans at the match at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab Stadium to 15,000 instead of the previously approved number (10,000)," Ahly said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the authorities for supporting Ahly as 's sole representative in the Champions League by responding to the club's request to increase the number of supporters in the stands.”

Another boost for Al Ahly is the recovery of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shennawy after being substituted injured in the first half during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away at AS Vita.