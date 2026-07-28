Egypt's women got their Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a disastrous start on Tuesday, thumped 6-0 by Zambia in their opening Group Three fixture in Morocco.

Barbra Banda ran riot with four goals to fire the Zambians to a crushing win, with Racheal Nachula and Ireen Lungu adding the others.

The result took Zambia to three points and top of the group. Egypt sit bottom, still searching for their first point.

Fathi Mabrouk's side were a shadow of a team all afternoon, powerless to stem the tide of Zambian attacks across the 90 minutes.

Group Three also contains Malawi and Nigeria alongside Egypt and Zambia.

Next up for the Egyptians is Malawi on Saturday, before they round off their group campaign against Nigeria on Wednesday.