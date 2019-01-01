Efe Ambrose joins Championship side Derby County

The Nigeria international has sealed a short-term deal with Frank Lampard’s men after successful trials

Efe Ambrose has joined Championship side as a free agent till the end of the season.

The 30-year-old defender left in January on a mutual agreement to put an end to his two-year stay with the Hibs.

Ambrose made 59 league appearances with the Easter Road outfit before his departure, winning the 2017 Scottish Championship trophy.

The former player has been on trial with the Rams before sealing a short-term deal and he is looking to help Frank Lampard’s men secure promotion to the .

“I had other offers from abroad so when my agent called me and said Derby were interested and they had put an offer to us, with Lampard, I said there is no second choice,” Ambrose told RamsTV .

“That should be the first choice because for me, I’ve known Lampard since he was at as a player, and he has been my hero and someone I’ve always enjoyed watching play football.

“He is a legend so when he told me about Derby and Lampard, I’ve always watched the Championship and known about the passion.

“Every player wants to make a mark and I want to do the best I can do to give back to the club. All I can do to make sure we are in the top six, the play-offs, or the coaches have said, automatic promotion, which is the best to put into the spirit of the players.

“We are aiming for the top two places to get the automatic ticket so once you put that in your head then it’s a challenge and it’s not impossible. In the Championship, everyone is equal to everyone.

“Anyone can beat anyone when you are at your best so for me I need to work hard, train hard and adapt quickly to help the team.

“I know it’s a busy time playing every weekend and that’s the challenge I like. It’s competitive football that I like so I don’t have a problem with that. I want to prove myself and make sure to repay his trust in me and that is why I’m here.”

Derby are a place adrift of the promotion playoff spot after gathering 51 points from 31 games.

Ambrose could make his debut for Derby when they take on and Hove Albion in Saturday’s tie.