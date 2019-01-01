Eduardo Camavinga: Angola midfielder stars for Rennes in Brest draw

The youngster delivered impressive defensive displays to help the Red and Blacks keep a clean sheet and avoid defeat at Stade Francis-Le Ble

Eduardo Camavinga was one of the stand-out performers in ’ 0-0 draw with Brest in a game on Saturday.

The 16-year-old made his fifth start for the Red and Blacks and delivered a convincing showing, featuring for the duration of the game to help his side share the points with Our Winds.

After their three-game winning run was halted last time out by Nice, Julien Stephan’s men aimed for victory at the Stade Francis-Le Ble but their hosts were resolute to ensure the encounter ended in a stalemate.

The 24-year-old international M’Baye Niang, who has scored two goals this season, was not listed for the match.

The draw was enough to help Rennes keep their second spot on the table with 10 points from five games.

They will hope to return to winning ways when they slug it out against in Thursday’s game.