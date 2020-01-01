Edouard Mendy shares secret to his fine start to life at Chelsea

The 28-year-old has immediately established himself in Frank Lampard's side since he joined on a permanent contract in September

goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has highlighted the relationship between players and staff as a key factor that has helped him settled down quickly at Stamford Bridge.

Since he joined the Blues on a five-year contract from in September, the international has kept seven clean sheets in 10 appearances across all competitions.

He explained how he has displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea no. 1 and how the presence of defenders has made communication easy for him.

More teams

“Everyone has done everything to help me integrate as smoothly as possible, the players, the staff, they have all helped me,” Mendy told the club website.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“I respond to that by devoting myself to being the best goalkeeper I can be on the pitch, by doing what I can every day in training and in matches. I will continue like that to keep trying to help the team.

“I have joined a very good club. I feel good in this team. I have got to know them and gained an affinity with them which helps during games. Of course with Kurt and Thiago they speak French which is good for me, but I can communicate well with the other players too and I am really enjoying it.”

Mendy returned to Roazhon Park to face his former club Rennes in a Uefa clash on Tuesday, he revealed the mixed feelings he had before and after the game which ended 2-1 in favour of Chelsea.

“Before the match I had a lot of emotions because I know the journey to the ground and then when I saw the stadium I had a wonderful feeling inside,” he continued.

“Then my thoughts turned to the principle feeling which was to win the match and secure qualification. That’s what we did. It was a difficult game, we knew it would be, but we showed great spirit to fight until the end.

“After the game it was great to see everyone who works around the stadium, the players and the staff and talk to them.”

Article continues below

Chelsea are on a 10-game unbeaten ahead of Sunday’s Premier League outing against leaders Hotspur.

Mendy disclosed the Blues’ mission as they face Jose Mourinho’s men who handed them their last defeat in a League Cup fixture two months ago.

He said; “The objective now is to do a good match against Tottenham on Sunday.”