Ebere Orji: Nigeria striker signs for Linkopings

After an impressive outing with Umea last season, the 27-year-old sealed a move to the Swedish top-flight outfit

Ebere Orji has joined Swedish Damallsvenskan outfit Linkoping on a one-year deal.

Orji saw out her one-year contract with Umea in November 2019 and moved on to the top tier side on a free transfer, after she inspired the Elitettan side to promotion.

During her outing with Umea, the 27-year-old played a key role in their emergence as Elitettan champions and promotion to the Damallsvenskan in the 2019 season, scoring 11 goals in 26 games.

Before joining Umea in 2019, the striker has previously starred for three years at Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros before moving to in 2017 to sign for Umea and later Mallbacken.

Orji will be expected to complete her paperwork before sealing her switch to Linkoping despite already agreeing to personal terms.

On signing the Orji, team manager Olof Unogard told the club website: "I thought that Ebere was at times one of the elite players last year and she will hopefully add a further edge to our offensive.

"I also think it is an advantage that she knows Swedish football after her three years here and of course it has also made possible very reliable references from different angles."

On her move, the former Rivers Angels star said: "Linkopings FC is a big club in Damallsvenskan and it has been a dream to play there, a dream that has now become true and it will be so exciting.

"I will do my best, collaborate with my teammates and work hard to win multiple titles."

The international has played for the country at the U17 Women's World Cup in 2008, at U20 level in 2010, the senior event in 2011 and won the African Women's Cup of Nations in 2010.