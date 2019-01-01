East Bengal board members decide not to play Super Cup 2019

The board of directors of East Bengal have decided not to break the I-League clubs' alliance against participating in the Super Cup 2019...

The directors of Quess have unanimously taken the decision to not participate in the Super Cup 2019 at the board meeting of the club held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

East Bengal issued a statement where they confirmed the stand of the board regarding participation in the Super Cup. The released read, “The Board of QEBFC met today and discussed the participation in the Super Cup Tournament. The East Bengal Nominees on the Board suggested that since an alliance of Clubs have already been formed, it would be unethical for us to come out of the Alliance."

“The Board also agreed to bid for ISL if the terms are financially acceptable. The East Bengal Nominees mentioned that they would convey the decision to Executive Committee of the Club and discuss further," it added.

Eight clubs had formed a union and decided not to take part in the Super Cup due to the unfair treatment meted out by the All Football Federation (AIFF) towards them.

While the investors of the club, Quess Corp, were in favour of boycotting the tournament, the club officials wanted to take part in the competition.

The difference of opinion among the board members took a bad turn as the club officials had decided to field a separate team named East Bengal president’s XI in the Super Cup if Quess decided to boycott the competition.

The outcome of the board meeting though brings a sigh of relief among the club loyalists as both sets of officials have now found a middle ground.