Earthquake in FIFA election: UEFA abandons its approach and prepares surprise challenger to Infantino

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It appears that the scenario of Gianni Infantino winning the presidency of world football's governing body unopposed, in the election to be held next March in Morocco, will not come to pass.

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With less than 72 hours left until FIFA's deadline for presidential nominations , reports in recent hours suggested that, barring a last-minute surprise, everything pointed to Gianni Infantino being re-elected unopposed in March 2027.

But British newspaper The Guardian has now dropped a bombshell. It has revealed a significant move by UEFA that could turn the election on its head.

According to the paper, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo is a surprise last-minute contender for the FIFA presidency, and his candidacy could be confirmed as soon as tomorrow, Tuesday.

UEFA's search for a candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino has reached its final stages. Wednesday is the deadline for anyone planning to stand in March's FIFA election.

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Diallo has emerged as the frontrunner after plans to put forward an experienced former player or coach fell through, although other names remain under consideration.

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UEFA's executive committee will discuss the matter today, Monday, and will then seek the approval of its 55 member associations.

Diallo attacks Infantino

Diallo launched a fierce attack on Infantino last September, saying he had "caused serious damage to the image and unity of football".

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He added: "His initiatives during and after the World Cup have caused serious damage to the image and unity of football. As a result, we believe that trust has been lost."

Where this leaves Kozo Tashima

Nobody yet knows whether UEFA's support for Diallo will end the campaign launched by Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, to challenge Infantino.

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Tashima, a FIFA Council member, enjoys strong support within UEFA. Its leadership, though, may conclude that Diallo stands a better chance of winning votes from electors in other parts of the world.

Diallo is expected to win the backing of the vast majority of UEFA's member associations. There are also hopes he can pick up votes from French-speaking members of the Confederation of African Football, which has stood firmly behind Infantino.

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Some fear that multiple challengers would only strengthen Infantino's hand. It would play into a campaign that will present the incumbent as a unity candidate after months of internal conflict.

CONCACAF members, representing North and Central America and the Caribbean, have been reluctant to endorse an alternative candidate despite opposing Infantino. Some associations argue that boycotting the election would send the strongest message about the need for governance reform.

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Should a professional administrator like Diallo secure UEFA's backing, it would mark a notable departure from the original plan: to unite behind a prominent figure who had made their name on the pitch or in the dugout.

Wenger plan falls flat

There was a late hope that Arsène Wenger, FIFA's head of global development, might show interest in the role. That would have required a radical change of stance from the former Arsenal manager.

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Former players such as Mikaël Silvestre and Didier Drogba are understood to have expressed interest, but nothing came of it.

Jürgen Klopp, the Germany national team coach, said he would welcome a new FIFA president.

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He said: "There is a general consensus that change could make sense. But what interests me more in this context, from a football perspective, is that we never expected things could get any worse after Sepp Blatter, and yet somebody managed to make them worse."

He continued: "At the moment, we are thinking that if Mr Infantino leaves, it would be great if the next person did a better job. Because I believe it is possible to do a better job."