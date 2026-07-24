Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed fresh details of Crycensio Summerville's contract. It was initially thought he would earn sixteen million a year, but the figure is even higher.

Summerville completed his move from West Ham United to Al-Hilal on Wednesday. The Netherlands forward joins for seventy million euros.

At Al-Hilal, the five-cap international will earn no less than seventeen million euros net. He has signed a four-year contract, taking the total to 68 million euros net.

Al-Hilal beat AS Roma to Summerville's signature. The Italian club had also reached an agreement with West Ham United and tried to convince him to move to the Italian capital for less money.

Roma told him he could play Champions League football in Rome and that Donyell Malen, his colleague in the Netherlands team, would become his team-mate, but it was to no avail.