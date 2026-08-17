EA Sports FC have announced the key player ratings for FC27. Kylian Mbappé and Erling Braut Haaland are the two highest-rated players in the new game, both on 91.

In the previous edition, FC26, Mbappé shared top spot with Mohamed Salah on 91. Salah has dropped sharply and no longer features among the top 27 players.

Haaland has also edged up after being rated 90 last season. Lionel Messi, now 39, is another notable riser, going from 86 to 89.

That new rating for the Argentine has sparked plenty of reaction. "39 years old with a rating of 89, those are just incredible things," someone responded under the EA Sports FC post on X. Another wrote: "Really, EA? Messi 89? At his age he is still 90 or 91, together with Mbappé and Haaland."

Others, though, believe Messi deserves a lower rating. "Messi 89? He should be 86, the same as Ronaldo," someone thinks. "How does Messi have 89? He had seven good matches and gets +3? This is ridiculous," someone else wrote.

Just behind Mbappé and Haaland are nine players rated 90: Rodri, Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham.

Virgil van Dijk is the best Dutch player in the new game with a rating of 88. FC27 will be released on 25 September.