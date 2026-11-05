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2. Bundesliga
team-logoDynamo Dresden
Rudolf Harbig Stadion
team-logoGreuther Fuerth
Falza Rivaldi
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Dynamo Dresden vs Greuther Fürth live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Dynamo Dresden vs Greuther Fuerth
Dynamo Dresden
Greuther Fuerth
2. Bundesliga

In Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, Dynamo Dresden face Greuther Fürth. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
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Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Rudolf Harbig Stadion

Dynamo Dresden host Greuther Fürth at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion in Dresden in a Bundesliga 2 clash, with both sides chasing important league points.

After a run of mixed results, Dresden are under pressure. Thomas Stamm's side most recently lost 2-1 to Hannover 96, having previously taken a lift from a 2-0 cup win over Schalke 04.

Greuther Fürth arrive with mixed feelings, too. Heiko Vogel's side most recently beat Holstein Kiel 1-0, but had previously suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Osnabrück.

In 18th, Dresden urgently need points to avoid losing touch. Fürth are ninth and looking to close the gap on the top half of the table.

With different aims for the season, the two traditional clubs meet in Dresden. Here's where to watch the match live.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at Dynamo Dresden and Greuther Fürth?

Across their last five competitive matches, Dynamo Dresden have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats. SGD most recently lost 2-1 to Hannover 96 in the league, after beating Schalke 04 2-0 in the DFB Cup. Dresden scored seven goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

Greuther Fürth have one win, one defeat and three further defeats from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Holstein Kiel 1-0, having previously suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Osnabrück. Fürth scored four goals and conceded nine in that period.

DOD

DOD - Form

OSN
D1-1
FCM
W2-0
HSK
L3-0
S04
W2-0
H96
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GFT

GFT - Form

VFB
L5-0
BSC
L2-1
EBS
W2-0
OSN
L3-0
HSK
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: line-ups

Dynamo Dresden vs Greuther Fuerth Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Stamm

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: form

DOD

DOD - Form

OSN
D1-1
FCM
W2-0
HSK
L3-0
S04
W2-0
H96
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GFT

GFT - Form

VFB
L5-0
BSC
L2-1
EBS
W2-0
OSN
L3-0
HSK
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Dynamo DresdenDrawGreuther Fuerth
1
2
2
2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
2
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
3
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
1
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
2
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
0
Dynamo Dresden badge
Dynamo Dresden
DOD
0
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Dynamo Dresden vs. Greuther Fürth: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
106312413+1121
W
L
D
D
W
3
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053297+218
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
103341316-312
W
L
W
L
D
10
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
11
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
12
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
13
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
14
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
102441820-210
L
D
D
L
D
15
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
103161618-210
L
W
L
W
L
16
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
17
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
101541012-28
L
W
D
L
D
18
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
102261220-88
L
L
W
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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