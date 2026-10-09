"Hansi Flick likes hard-working players who stay in the gym after training. Flick demands a lot from you in training; during more than one session I felt dizzy," recalled Victor, who left Barca in 2025 for Sporting Braga in Portugal, on the podcast Què t'hi jugues! on Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

"There are videos showing me and Gavi (Barca midfielder, editor's note) lying on the floor with our legs in the air," Victor said of his time at Barcelona under Flick. The German coach is known for putting huge emphasis on his players being in peak condition. Only then can he be sure they are capable of carrying out his running and strength-intensive counter-pressing on the pitch.

"The reputation he has as a tough and demanding coach is completely true," stressed Victor, who made 29 appearances for Barcelona under Flick in all competitions in 2024/25 (two goals). The 24-year-old was still a luxury substitute for the Catalans, but he is now a regular starter at Braga and an important source of goals. In the current season, Victor has already scored five goals in 12 appearances so far.

Barcelona and Hansi Flick made an outstanding start to the 2026/27 season

Meanwhile, Flick, who is still under contract at Camp Nou until 2028, is enjoying great success with Barca. In both LaLiga seasons so far under the former Germany coach, the Blaugrana have finished as Spanish champions, and they have started the current campaign in outstanding fashion with seven wins from their first seven matches and a whopping 31 goals.

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Next matches BAR LaLiga 12:30 GET

That leaves Barcelona clear at the top of the table, and they also opened their Champions League campaign with a convincing 5-1 win over Feyenoord Rotterdam. Next Tuesday, Flick's side travel to Turkish champions Galatasaray for matchday two of the Champions League league phase, before Barca host Getafe in LaLiga on Saturday.