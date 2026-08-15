The Jordan Football Association will unveil Morocco's Badou Zaki as the new head coach of Jordan's senior national team at a press conference next Thursday. The event, held at the association's headquarters, marks the official start of his mission with Jordan.

According to the association, the conference begins at midday in front of accredited media representatives. Zaki will be formally presented, and the plans for the national team and the challenges ahead will be laid out.

Jordan had announced Zaki's signing on a one-year deal, with the option to extend by mutual agreement. His appointment forms part of the preparations for what lies in store, chief among them the 2027 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

His unveiling had been pushed back once already. Urgent family circumstances kept Zaki from arriving in Jordan on time, prompting the association to set a fresh date to announce the start of his reign with the national team.