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Bayern Munich lost World Footballer of the Year Harry Kane and superstar Michael Olise to injury against 1. FC Köln. Neither could continue.

Just over 15 minutes in, the England captain went down after a challenge with Joël Schmied. The Cologne player caught him on the ankle from behind inside his own penalty area, though he also played the ball.

Kane tried to play on for a few minutes despite limping, but eventually had to go off. Tom Bischof replaced him.

Later in the first half, Olise was injured in a 50-50 challenge with Cologne defender Tom Krauß. The France international finished the half but stayed in the dressing room after the break. Youngster Tim Binder replaced him.

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Kane and Olise injured: what is the exact diagnosis?

Kane and Olise join Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Alphonso Davies among Bayern Munich's attacking players unavailable through injury. No exact diagnosis was immediately available, but Olise left the stadium on crutches while the match was still under way.

Jamal Musiala is back in the squad after recovering from injury, but coach Vincent Kompany confirmed before kick-off that the 23-year-old was ready for only a 20-minute appearance.