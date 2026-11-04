Saudi Pro League clubs have dominated the history of the AFC Champions League Elite, with the group stage of the competition's third edition in its new format now halfway complete.

The tournament switched to its new format two seasons ago, in 2024-2025, scrapping the old group stage in favour of a league stage split into West and East groups.

Since then, Roshn League clubs have racked up 150 points in the league stage, according to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah. That is the highest tally in history, 12 points clear of the Japanese clubs in second place.

The gap to the rest of the West group is even bigger. Emirati clubs sit third on just 70 points, less than half of the Roshn League's haul.

Those 150 points have come across three seasons: 61 in 2024-2025, then 54 last season, plus 35 so far this term with the league stage at its halfway point.

Roshn League clubs are also the only ones to have lifted the AFC Champions League Elite in its new format. Al-Ahli have done it twice, winning the title in each of the past two seasons.