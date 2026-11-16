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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Double medical update: Barcelona clarify the status of Cubarsí and De Jong

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Barcelona issued a medical update on Monday regarding the pair Frenkie de Jong and Pau Cubarsí.

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De Jong has suffered a strain of the obturator muscle, but the Catalan club have confirmed he will be available for the match against Villarreal.

Cubarsí is a different story. He's suffering from fatigue in the iliopsoas muscle, and how his condition progresses will decide whether he can face Villarreal.

According to Sport, Cubarsí hasn't been ruled out yet, and the coming days will be decisive as head coach Hans Flick makes his call on the player.

De Jong arrived back in Barcelona on Sunday after leaving the Netherlands camp with some physical problems.

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Onlookers spotted him walking normally on his arrival in the Catalan city. That was an encouraging sign.

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Concern had grown after the Royal Dutch Football Association announced he wouldn't travel to Berlin for the match against Germany.

Xavi, the Netherlands head coach, tried to calm things down at his pre-match press conference, saying: "De Jong has a minor injury and cannot play. We made the decision together. He told me he cannot play, and that is the end of it."

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Medical tests have since confirmed the injury isn't serious, and Flick will be able to count on the Dutch midfielder against Villarreal next Sunday.

The German coach has always trusted De Jong, and the midfielder is looking for a bigger role over the rest of the season.

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He's a versatile option for Flick, too. The coach has already used him at right-back in the second half against Atlético Madrid, where he played an important role.

Doubts surround Pau Cubarsí's participation           

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The picture is less clear for Pau Cubarsí. The centre-back remains a doubt for the match against Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Luis de la Fuente took the young defender off at half-time against England, sparking panic among Barcelona supporters.

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Hardly surprising. Cubarsí leads the Catalan side's defensive line and is one of the few defenders who haven't yet suffered any physical problems.

The early signs never suggested anything to worry about, and medical tests eventually confirmed a case of muscle fatigue.

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Over the coming days, the medical staff must decide whether playing him against Villarreal carries any risk, given how important he is to Flick's system.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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