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Al-Ahli will be unable to call on two of their leading stars when they take on traditional rivals Al-Nassr in the eagerly awaited clasico.

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Al-Ahli host old rivals Al-Nassr at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah next Friday , in a fixture held over from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

With around 72 hours to go, Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat confirmed that winger Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, two of Al-Ahli's stars, will miss the clasico.

According to the paper, neither player has completed his rehabilitation programme after recent injuries, and neither is fully fit for the Al-Nassr game.

Spertsyan tore his adductor muscle in Al-Ahli's goalless draw with Qatar's Al-Sadd on 2 November, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

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The injury ruled the Armenian out of his country's UEFA Nations League matches against Cyprus and Latvia during the current international break. Instead, he underwent an intensive treatment and rehabilitation programme overseen by the national team's medical staff, working in coordination with their counterparts at Al-Ahli.

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Both medical teams worked to get Spertsyan back in the best possible shape, so he could return to action safely without the injury recurring. That simply wasn't possible before the clasico against Al-Nassr.

He's one of Dutch head coach Marino Pušić's key options, valued for his playmaking, his movement between the lines and his contribution to building attacks.

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The Armenian has 3 goals and 7 assists in 17 matches for Al-Ahli this season.

Abu Al-Shamat's problem is his shoulder. He hurt it during Al-Ahli's 3-1 win over the UAE's Al-Wasl on 12 October, in the second round of the Asian competition's league stage.

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The young winger has since missed Roshn Saudi League games against Al-Fayha, Al-Khaleej and Al-Shabab, as well as AFC Champions League Elite fixtures against Qatari sides Al-Gharafa and Al-Sadd.

He was also unable to join up with Saudi Arabia during the current international break, following a rehabilitation programme instead in the hope of being ready for the clasico against Al-Nassr. That hope came to nothing.

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Abu Al-Shamat has a single goal and one assist from 12 matches for Al-Ahli this season.

Losing Spertsyan and Abu Al-Shamat together is a painful blow. It comes in a match that will be decisive in Al-Ahli's bid to get back into the race for the Roshn League title this season.

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Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi league table on 21 points from 7 wins and 4 defeats, a full 9 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal, and trail second-placed Al-Qadsiah only on goal difference.