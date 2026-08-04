Donyell Malen have a very outspoken opinion on AS Roma’s interest in Feyenoord talent Givairo Read

Donyell Malen says he is fully ready for the new season at AS Roma in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. Roma qualified for the Champions League for the first time in seven years thanks in part to the Dutchman's excellent second half of last season.

"Even though goals are important, the greatest success was that Roma qualified for the Champions League again after seven years," Malen knows all too well. "If we could repeat what happened last season, that would be fantastic, both for me and for the team."

While Inter are once again the clear favourites for the Scudetto, Malen and co want to stay in the race for as long as possible. The 56-cap Netherlands international says coach Gian Piero Gasperini has played a major part in that. He is one of the key reasons behind Malen's revival.

"He has shown so much faith in me and is very clear about what he asks of me," Malen says about his coach. "He knows my strengths and makes sure I can get the best out of myself, so that I can finish off the team's hard work."

As the Champions League draws closer, Roma are still doing all they can to strengthen the squad. The club are, for instance, seriously in the race for Feyenoord talent Givairo Read, but for now the two clubs have not been able to agree on the transfer fee.

For his part, Malen would be very happy to see Read arrive. "I haven't spoken to him, but I do know him. He is still very young and is already making such an impression. He is exactly the type of player who would do incredibly well here," he says in glowing terms.

Earlier, Roma and Malen also made an attempt to bring Crysencio Summerville to the club, but that failed. The attacker opted for a lucrative adventure at Al-Hilal. "I did speak to Crys," Malen said. "Unfortunately, that did not go very well, but I do not think it is appropriate to comment on the choices a friend makes. I can only wish him all the very best."