Donnarumma’s poor run continues with Italy: a flop on the night of the Azzurri’s revival, but what will Mancini do against Belgium?

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On a night of Azzurri ‘rebirth’, there is also a negative note: Gigio Donnarumma’s mistake. It was a costly error from the captain, who is not going through the best spell of his career at Manchester City either.

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WHAT A MISTAKE - Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1, lifting confidence and morale across Italian football. It is an important victory for Roberto Mancini too. He has won back the Italian public after the controversy over his departure from the national team and move to Saudi Arabia, and brought fans back on this team's side.

Yet the evening at San Siro began in the worst possible way. In the 10th minute, as Italy tried to play out from the back, Donnarumma misplaced a pass intended for Barella, playing it straight to Michael Olise and sending the French forward into the penalty area. The Bayern winger got away from Bastoni and beat the Italy goalkeeper, who was slow and clumsy as he went down to attempt the save, to make it 0-1. It was a serious error that could have sent the match in a different direction.

NOT HIS FIRST THIS SEASON - The mistake against France was not an isolated one. Donnarumma has also made costly errors for Manchester City in the Premier League and Champions League.

On 24 October, in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, the Italian goalkeeper let a central shot from Nicolas Jackson go through his legs. A few days later, on 4 November, Ridle Baku beat him at his near post in the 3-2 away win over Leipzig in the Champions League.

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Those incidents point to a period of uncertainty for Italy's number one, who has even come under fire from Citizens fans who want him sold immediately.

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MANCINI'S IDEA - The head coach is trying to give the national team a clear identity, with a side that aim to dominate play where possible and build from the back. Italy tried to do just that in the opening minutes against France, until Donnarumma's error.

After falling behind, however, the Azzurri changed their approach. The goalkeeper and defenders played long towards Pio Esposito, whose hold-up play allowed the whole team to push higher up the pitch. That switch helped turn the match and made Italy more effective in attack.

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WHAT WILL HE DO AGAINST BELGIUM? - Donnarumma is not going through the best period of his career, and Mancini has already shown he is willing to bench senior players. He did so with Dimarco yesterday and with Barella in two of the first four matches of this new era.

Against Belgium, a place in the Nations League finals is at stake, and a draw will be enough for the Azzurri to qualify. Will the head coach keep faith with his captain or consider an alternative? Marco Carnesecchi has long been among the candidates. The Atalanta goalkeeper's strengths lie less in his goalkeeping than in his ability to build play with his feet.

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Mancini faces a difficult choice. Donnarumma brings experience and leadership, but the head coach could turn to a goalkeeper enjoying a more assured spell than the former AC Milan and PSG player. What will Mancini do?