Donis's agent reveals the truth about his departure from the Saudi national team

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Shoukri Shoukrani, the agent of Greek coach Georgios Donis, the manager of the Saudi national team, has revealed the truth about his departure from leading Saudi Arabia in the coming period.

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Some press reports had speculated that Donis would leave his post as coach of the Saudi national team in the coming period, specifically before the start of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, with former Portugal manager Roberto Martinez tipped to take over in his place.

Donis's agent hit back at the claims in statements to the Saudi "Al Arabiya" channels, saying: "The coach and his technical staff are happy and ambitious, and they are focusing entirely on their work with the Saudi national team."

"There is a wonderful atmosphere within the group, there is enthusiasm and commitment to achieving the desired objectives, and this is the focus of the coach and his technical staff," he added.

Those remarks echoed what Donis himself had said at the press conference after Friday's 3-2 friendly win over South Korea at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

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"You know that I am a frank person and I convey many messages," Donis said after the match. "I feel that I am part of Saudi Arabia, and not just an ordinary coach, even when I was a coach of the clubs here."

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He went on: "After the postponement of the Asian Cup, I informed my technical staff that our contract ends before the new date of the tournament, then some circulated the names of big coaches, and these are rumours that are of no use whatsoever."

"Even after my return from Jeddah, a Greek friend in NEOM told me about news of my dismissal following the Gulf Cup, and here I am today continuing with the national team," he added.

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The rumours, he insisted, took a toll beyond himself: "They do not affect me personally, but they harm the dressing room, and those around us are aware of the scale of our work, and what is being raised is not fair to us."

He continued: "Saudi football has a new generation that needs a clear future strategy, and even if I am not the manager leading this national team, I will always remain the number one supporter of the Green."

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His parting message laid out the road ahead: "The technical programme that I presented covers the period up to the upcoming March break to hold friendly matches during it, with that period to be followed by the preparation and readying phase for our participation in the Concacaf."

This was not the first time Donis had shot down talk of his exit. He had done exactly that hours before the friendly against South Korea.

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Speaking to the Saudi newspaper "Al Riyadiah" last Wednesday, Donis said: "I do not care about the rumours that are launched from time to time about my professional future with the Saudi national team."

"What matters to me currently is developing the Green and focusing on the work, I have the experience to deal with what is going around about my professional future, and I will give the best of what I have in order to serve Saudi football," he added.

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Donis took charge of the Saudi national team last April, succeeding French coach Herve Renard just two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup, which they exited in the first round.

The Saudis drew 1-1 with Uruguay and goalless with Cape Verde at that World Cup, then lost 4-0 to Spain to finish bottom of Group Eight on just two points.

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Yet the Greek coach still delivered. He led the Green to their first title in 23 years, winning the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", last October.

Donis could hardly have done it in better style. The Saudis won four of their five matches, got through the fifth on penalties, and scored eight goals without conceding a single one.

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All told, the Saudi national team have played 12 matches under Donis across official and friendly fixtures, winning six, drawing four and losing two, scoring 16 goals while conceding nine.