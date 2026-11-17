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Saudi Arabia's Greek head coach Georgios Donis has revealed the reasons behind his side's defeat in the friendly against Uzbekistan in Qatar.

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Saudi Arabia lost 2-1 to Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, their second friendly of the current international break.

Donis didn't hide from it afterwards. Speaking at his post-match press conference, in comments carried by the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, he said: "We came away with useful lessons, even though we did not finish the match with the result we were hoping for, and we must learn from these lessons."

As for what went wrong, he explained: "We lacked concentration in the first 60 minutes and gave the opponent numerous chances, which they took advantage of by scoring two goals, before the players showed a positive reaction in the last half-hour."

But he insisted there was plenty to take from the camp: "We came away with many gains and positives at the end of the camp, chief among them following and monitoring the performance levels of the newly called-up players. This phase represented an important period for building a pool of 40 players."

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He added: "The biggest positive we have taken is the building and shaping of a new group. We have young players in the squad, and supporting them is essential."

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Looking ahead, he concluded: "Our priority at this stage is to learn from our mistakes so we can avoid them in the future, while continuing to give everyone an opportunity."

This was Saudi Arabia's first defeat since their 4-0 loss to Spain in their second group game at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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In the seven matches in between, one at the World Cup, five at "Khaleeji 27" and a friendly, Saudi Arabia won five and drew two. Then came Uzbekistan.

It was also Donis's third defeat in charge since he took over last April. The first came in a friendly against Ecuador before the 2026 World Cup.

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Shirzad Isnov put Uzbekistan ahead in the 19th minute, punishing a costly error from Saudi goalkeeper Hamed Yousef Al-Shanqeeti.

The young keeper tried to pick out a teammate but played the ball straight to Isnov. Clean through on goal, Isnov slotted home with ease.

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Saudi Arabia hit back quickly. In the 23rd minute, striker Firas Al-Buraikan met Ahmed Al-Ghamdi's cross with a fine header to level.

The celebrations didn't last. Isnov struck again in the 35th minute, pouncing on a loose ball in the penalty area and turning it into the net.

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That wraps up Saudi Arabia's camp in Doha for this international break. They had opened it with a 3-2 win over South Korea last Friday.