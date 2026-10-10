Jérôme Rothen, the former Paris Saint-Germain player turned analyst, has gone after Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane for lavishing praise on Ousmane Dembélé's displays during the recent international break with Les Bleus. The point from Rothen is simple: defending players to excess does them no favours, and when a player fails to deliver, you have to admit his level has dropped.

Dembélé endured a rough spell in a France shirt across those recent matches. He failed to reach the level everyone hoped for, whether playing centrally or out on the right against Belgium, and the slump came at a time when he was also struggling to hit top form with PSG at the start of the season.

The 2025 Ballon d'Or winner has managed two goals and four assists in seven appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Zidane stood firmly behind his player after the 1-1 draw with Italy, insisting he was satisfied with what Dembélé produced in the two matches he started.

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Zidane said: "I found him good in the two matches he started. I am happy with what he produces on the pitch. Ousmane plays in his usual way, he moves a lot and often leaves his position, and that is what matters to us. We often look at the goals, but I see things differently. I don't have much to blame him for."

Rothen: "Don't treat us like we're stupid"

The backing for Dembélé kept coming. Luis Enrique called the player's international break "impressive", and that was the comment that set Rothen off.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, the Paris Saint-Germain coach said: "For me, he was impressive as usual. He is a different player, and you can pay for a ticket and be reassured watching him on the pitch. He is always ready to show his abilities, to shoot and to link up with his teammates. He was very good."

Rothen wasn't buying any of it. He reckons the coaches' glowing words bore no relation to what Dembélé actually produced on the pitch, and he demanded a bit more honesty in how performances get assessed.

He said via RMC radio: "We're talking about Zidane, who makes statements saying things were good, even the full-backs' performance was good. No, not everything was that good. There are things that went well and others that did not. Don't treat us like we're stupid, all that's required is frankness."

"Do you think a player like Ousmane Dembélé needs to hear that his national team coach is happy with him, and that Luis Enrique finds him impressive?" he added. "From the warm-up, a player feels whether he is mentally present and engaged with the match, and whether he is capable of producing a good performance."

"It is certain that Dembélé is going through a lot at the moment," Rothen continued. "It must be acknowledged that the start of his season with Paris Saint-Germain was not good, and was not up to the level of his talent. And the four matches he played with the France national team were not at all at the level he is capable of producing. He is the Ballon d'Or winner, after all."

The former midfielder was quick to stress that he wasn't writing Dembélé off. He still believes in the player's quality, difficult patch or not.

He said: "I'm not passing a final judgement because I believe in him, but the current period is difficult for him. Tell us the truth. If Luis Enrique or Zinedine Zidane said that the player produced some positive things, and that there are other things that did not go as they should, but that we will work to correct them in the next gathering, would that be a bad thing? Stop sending these messages aimed at protecting players. What are you trying to protect?"

Emmanuel Petit defends Enrique's stance

Emmanuel Petit saw it differently. The former France international understood exactly where Luis Enrique was coming from, arguing that publicly backing a player is simply part of the job and that slating him in front of the media would only ramp up the pressure.

Petit said: "I completely understand Luis Enrique's way of communicating. This is one of the responsibilities of coaches at the highest levels. A coach should never at any time publicly attack his player, because that would give the press more ammunition, unless the player repeats poor performances and behaves badly inside the dressing room."

Former France goalkeeper Benoît Costil agreed, insisting Luis Enrique could hardly tear into Dembélé over his France displays. The coach knows exactly what this phase involves, amid all the Ballon d'Or controversy, and managing the player's personality and mental state is part and parcel of the job.