Borussia Dortmund secured their second win in the Champions League this season, beating Azerbaijani champions FK Qarabagh 2-1 away from home on Tuesday.

The German side drew attention after the match with an unusual move. Their players left the ground drenched in sweat, having refrained from using the shower rooms at the Olympic Stadium in the capital Baku, a step that surprised the opposition.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac explained: "We didn't shower after training yesterday either, and now we are heading quickly to the hotel. We were told we shouldn't shower here."

German magazine Der Spiegel reported that "it was not initially clear why these instructions were given or who issued them."

Speaking in the area designated for press interviews, Dortmund's sporting director Ulli Bock said: "I think the showering facilities at the hotel were a little more inviting, and that's why we are keen for the players to reach it quickly." Bock did not want to elaborate, saying only: "One can somewhat imagine it," adding that they "were not entirely clean."

Der Spiegel quoted newspaper "Bild" as saying Dortmund did not want to risk the health of their players. Concern over the possible presence of Legionella bacteria in the water was the reason behind the players leaving without showering.

No other media reports emerged on the matter, and neither club confirmed it.

The German magazine explained that "Legionella is a bacteria that can exist in pipes through which water does not flow regularly. During showering, this bacteria may reach the respiratory system via tiny water droplets dispersed in the air, and cause illnesses."

German website Deutsche Welle notes that Legionella bacteria found in drinking water can cause illnesses whose symptoms resemble influenza and acute pneumonia, and may cause Legionnaires' disease, whose complications can sometimes prove fatal.