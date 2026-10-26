He didn't need to say a word. A single like on Instagram was enough to spark fresh revolt within the walls of Old Trafford. Manchester United are living through their worst days, and their captain Bruno Fernandes chose to respond in his own way, with a message both cryptic and direct, titled: "exploiting people's loyalty".

An unused substitute in the 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth at the Theatre of Dreams, Bruno (32) liked a cryptic post about the fate of loyal people when they are pushed under pressure until they lose interest.

Manager Michael Carrick had made a bold, surprising call to leave Fernandes out of the starting line-up. It was only the sixth time the Portuguese star has sat on the bench in a Premier League match since joining United in 2020.

That decision came just days after Fernandes publicly criticised the manager's tactics following the humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como last week, which many considered the start of an open clash between captain and manager, according to "The Sun".

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The village and boulder video: a deliberate message?

The video showed a huge stone statue carrying a giant boulder on its shoulders, one about to roll down from the top of the hill and destroy an entire village. As the man tried to contain the boulder, he caused unintended damage to one of the village's buildings, so its people turned against him and attacked him.

At that moment, the man lets go of the boulder to roll down and flatten the village to the ground.

A striking sentence sat at the top of the video: "Don't push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care", and the caption read: "Usually the person who holds everything together is the person no one thinks to check on".

Followers reckoned Bruno's like was no coincidence. It was a deliberate, direct message to the club's management and its fans, that he was the one who had carried the team on his shoulders throughout the past years.





111 goals and an imminent end for Carrick

Fernandes has been United's standout player throughout his six years at the club. He has scored 111 goals in 334 matches, and last season he was crowned Premier League player of the season after leading United to a third-place finish.

But the Old Trafford faithful can take no more. They made their anger towards Carrick clear after the Bournemouth match, chanting against him as he left the pitch and aiming resounding boos at the players.

Carrick's days at Old Trafford are now numbered. Reports suggest he is on the verge of the sack, with Eddie Howe among the leading candidates to succeed him. As for Bruno Fernandes, a single "like" appears to have announced that he is "ready for the confrontation".



