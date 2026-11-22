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The report by referee Alejandro José Hernández Hernández has revealed the details of the sending-off of Barcelona player Fermín López during the match against Villarreal, after he protested angrily against a refereeing decision in the second half, before leaving the pitch without the referee being able to show him the red card.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Hernández Hernández's report states that he sent Fermín off in the 74th minute for protesting to the fourth official. Fermín had got up from the bench, headed straight for him and shouted: "Don't mess with me!".

The referee added: "I also noted that the player left the field of play, heading to the dressing rooms, before I was able to show him the red card". That's why Fermín never saw the card brandished in front of him.

The youngster now faces a one or two-match ban, depending on how the disciplinary committee views the incident. That could rule him out against Deportivo and the rearranged fixture with Atlético Madrid at Barcelona's stadium.

Barcelona plan to appeal. The Catalan club consider the red card undeserved and believe Fermín's protest went no further than what usually happens in the heat of a competitive match.

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Flick admitted after the game that he didn't know exactly what passed between Fermín and the fourth official, because he hadn't heard what the midfielder said. The official had his attention fixed on the Barcelona bench, he explained, and when Flick approached him to ask about the red card, he was shown a yellow card too. That only fuelled his anger at the refereeing decisions during the match.

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The German made no secret of his displeasure with Hernández Hernández, hinting this wasn't the first time he'd had problems with the official: "The same thing always happens with this referee". It was a nod to a long list of grievances with his decisions.

Flick also felt Lamine Yamal had suffered clear fouls that the referee didn't give. Even so, he urged his players to accept the decisions and focus on producing a better performance on the pitch.

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Away from the Fermín row, Flick praised his players' reaction. Barcelona were two goals down inside the first seven minutes before they regained their composure and turned the game around. He felt the team were far better in the second half, with sharper organisation and attacking movement helping them back into the match and on to victory despite the pressure.