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Former international Lena Lattwein faces consequences at Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg for sharply criticising her team’s style of play after the league’s top-of-the-table clash.

Coach Stephan Lerch said on Friday that the midfielder had been dropped from the squad for Sunday’s away match at RB Leipzig (4pm).

“The form of criticism she chose does not belong in public. That is why we deliberately created internal forums,” Lerch said. He also pointed to a joint “constructive” discussion with director Vanessa Bernauer and Lattwein at the start of the week, during which the player apologised. In his view, “the matter has been dealt with”.

“Open expression of opinion, honest feedback and discussion together are hugely important to us and are pillars of our team culture,” Lerch stressed. Players “who think for themselves, critically question things and take responsibility for our shared path” were welcome, he said, but Lattwein’s approach “contradicts the values we live by at VfL.”

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After Saturday’s 4-1 home defeat to double winners Bayern Munich, Lattwein (26) complained, among other things: “I’m convinced there’s a lot of potential in the team. But unfortunately, I’ve seen too little development in our play in recent years.”

Next matches RBL Bundesliga 10:00 WOB

“More could be got out of the team, and I would very much like something to happen there, but at the moment it simply isn’t working.” After ten Bundesliga matchdays, VfL are Bayern’s leading challengers but already trail the serial champions from Munich by six points.