Lionel Messi is preparing to play his final match in the shirt of the Argentina national team, but his farewell to the national side won't be confined to the pitch. The University of Buenos Aires has decided to honour him by granting him its highest academic distinction, in recognition of his career and achievements in representing his country.

Argentina face Benin in the early hours of tomorrow, Wednesday, at the "Monumental" stadium in Buenos Aires. The match will see Messi's final appearance with "La Albiceleste", less than three months after losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain.

The game carries no great sporting significance. Yet it has turned into an occasion to celebrate the career of Argentina's captain, who is preparing to bid farewell to the national team after years full of achievements.

Messi as an "honorary doctor"

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

According to the French network RMC, the University of Buenos Aires, the most prestigious educational institution in Argentina, decided to grant Messi, aged 39, the title of "honorary doctor" (Doctor Honoris Causa), the highest honorary distinction the university awards.

The honour recognises Messi's sporting career and his achievements with the Argentina national team, as well as the role he played in representing his country on the international stage.

Approval was unanimous. The Higher Council of the University of Buenos Aires backed the honour, noting that the career of the world champion and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner represents "an example of excellence, perseverance, humility and ethical conduct".

The title brings no strings attached. Despite becoming an "honorary doctor", Messi gains no academic or professional rights, and the player won't deliver lectures or teach at the university.

First footballer to receive the honour

Messi will become the first footballer to receive the title of "honorary doctor" from the University of Buenos Aires, which has previously honoured a number of scientists, academics and politicians from Argentina and abroad, among them the two French doctors Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Luc Montagnier.

Ricardo Gelpi, the dean of the university, said in the statement announcing the honour: "Beyond what all Argentines know about Messi, and beyond the figures and statistics that confirm his sporting stature, we also want to honour a humble and persevering person, a role model and ambassador for our popular culture and our national identity".

He added: "Through this honour, we want to highlight the stature and influence of a person who has achieved, through sport and beyond it, exceptional accomplishments and has become a model of excellence".

Exceptional numbers with Argentina

No one has played for Argentina more often. Messi stands on 207 international caps before the clash with Benin, which will take him to 208.

He also tops the national team's list of scorers with 125 goals, and ranks as the best provider in the history of "La Albiceleste" with 68 assists.

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and lifted the Copa América twice, in 2021 and 2024. His international career now closes with an exceptional academic honour, timed to coincide with his farewell to the national team.