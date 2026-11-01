Real Madrid's trip to Racing Santander produced plenty of flashpoints and one big refereeing storm, with the hosts awarded a penalty for handball against Tchouameni before the decision was overturned.
Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero pointed to the spot in Racing's favour on 75 minutes. He then reversed the call after consulting the video assistant referee.
Refereeing expert Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes broke down the moment on the "Marcador" programme on Marca radio. "In the end he corrected his mistake and did not award the penalty because he realised that the ball touched Tchouameni and then rebounded off him and struck his arm," he said.
"Had it been the Racing player who touched the ball, then the player should have been penalised with a penalty," he continued.
Real Madrid ran out deserved 3-0 winners at El Sardinero in LaLiga. The result kept their winning run going, trimmed the gap to leaders Barcelona to three points and tightened their grip on third place.