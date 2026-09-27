Spanish newspaper as reports that the two arch-rivals are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the attacking midfielder.

The report adds that Real and Barca could hold a decisive edge in any battle with other elite clubs because both enjoy excellent relations with Mora's adviser Rafaela Pimenta. The 17-year-old appeals to both Spanish giants not only for his outstanding qualities on the pitch, but also from a marketing point of view as they look to strengthen their position in the Mexican market.

Barca and Real are far from the only big names tracking Mora. Borussia Dortmund, among others, have already been linked with the gifted technician, along with English giants Liverpool and Manchester City.

Has Gilberto Mora already shone for the Mexico national team?

Widely regarded as one of the biggest midfield talents in the world, Mora is already a key player for Mexican top-flight club Club Tijuana and has scored five goals in seven appearances so far this season. On Saturday, he caught the eye again in a Mexico shirt, scoring his first international goal in the friendly against Colombia after an outstanding dribble to make it 1-1, which proved to be the final score.

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He had already moved into the spotlight with strong displays at the home World Cup, where Mexico lost to England in the last 16 by the narrowest of margins. The young star started three of Mexico's five matches at the tournament and has already made 13 appearances for his country overall.

Mora did extend his contract with Tijuana until 2029 shortly before the World Cup. However, the club were clearly thinking ahead, putting themselves in position to sell the highly gifted home-grown player to a top European side for the highest possible fee in the coming transfer windows.