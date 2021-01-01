Djenepo sends message to Southampton fans after suffering ‘horrible’ injury

The Mali international was forced off as the Saints stunned Liverpool at St. Mary's Stadium on Monday, but their win came at a cost

Moussa Djenepo has paid tribute to fans for their support after suffering an injury against in Monday’s Premier League game.

The Mali international could not complete the encounter at St. Mary's Stadium due to an injury and was subsequently replaced by Nathan Tella.

Southampton stunned the Premier League champions to secure their eighth win of the season, with Danny Ings scoring the only goal of the encounter.

Djenepo has now taken to the social media to thank the fans for their unwavering support

“The most important thing was the win but thank you ever so much for all the kind messages, especially from all the Saints FC fans,” Djenepo posted on Instagram.

“It is a special feeling to know that so many of you are behind me and I am overwhelmed by the support. I will be back stronger”

Djenepo has struggled with various injury problems since joining the Saints in the summer of 2019 from Belgian First Division A side Standard Liege.

The forward has, however, managed to score nine league goals, including his audacious strike against which won him the Premier League Goal of the Month for September 2019.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has described Djenepo’s latest injury as ‘horrible’ and explains the forward will be assessed to ascertain the extent of his problem.

"He showed that he is good with the ball and against the ball can absolutely play in those ten positions," Hasenhuttl told media."This is horrible for him. We must try everything to ensure that he can stay more stable with injuries.

"It looks not so good. He has had a few muscle injuries now. It is not so good for us because the squad is getting smaller. We must have a look how that one is."

Southampton have now moved to the sixth spot on the Premier League and will take on Shrewsbury Town in a tie on January 9 without the Mali international.

Djenepo has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Saints this season, including 13 in the Premier League, before his injury setback.