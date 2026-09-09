Disgusting images of racist Feyenoord fan in the away end at FC Barcelona

Deeply disturbing scenes emerged from Spotify Camp Nou after the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Feyenoord. A video shows a Feyenoord supporter making a racist gesture from the away end towards a black Barcelona fan.

Barcelona supporter Esia shared the footage on X. It shows an ape gesture being made from the section housing the travelling Feyenoord fans towards the supporter.

Shocked by the incident, Esia responded: "In 2026 being called an ape because of a football match, what a disgrace," the Barcelona supporter wrote in Spanish.

More footage then emerged of another Feyenoord supporter behaving in exactly the same way, making ape gestures in Barcelona's away end.

The incidents happened around the Champions League clash between Barcelona and Feyenoord. For the Rotterdam side, the night also turned into a disaster on the pitch.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team were thrashed 5-1 at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening. Barcelona went ahead as early as the third minute through Raphinha and then pulled further clear.

Karim Adeyemi, Raphinha again and Lamine Yamal made it 4-0. Feyenoord scarcely offered anything in response. Sem Steijn did pull one back for Feyenoord after a cross from Gonçalo Borges. Gabriel Jesus then headed in to make the final score 5-1.















