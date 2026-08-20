Yan Diomande, the most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history, has revealed the behind-the-scenes details of his move to the Santiago Bernabeu, along with the phone call he shared with coach Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to the channel "Sporty TV", in an interview carried by the newspaper "Marca", Diomande could barely contain his joy at fulfilling his dream of joining Real Madrid. His ambition hasn't changed, he insisted, and he's still chasing his goal of becoming "the best player in the world".

The Ivorian prides himself on his humility, yet backs himself completely. He sees the switch to Real Madrid as a huge step in his career.

Mourinho's call at five in the morning

Diomande described the moment he first learned of Real Madrid's interest. It felt like an impossible dream.

The 19-year-old said: "It was like a dream, because there is no club bigger than Real Madrid. From the moment I found out, I couldn't sleep, and I couldn't believe what was happening. I spoke with Juni, then I spoke with the coach."

He added: "He surprised me because he was speaking French. Mourinho woke up at five in the morning to speak with me, and that means I am important to him. When Real Madrid call you, you can't say no, so I said: if they want me, I'll be there."

What were Mourinho's first words to him after he walked through the door at Real Madrid? Diomande recalled: "As soon as I arrived, he told me: I promised you that you would be part of my team, and here you are."

The youngster fired back at the Portuguese coach: "I am happy to work with you because you are the best. I can learn a lot from you, and I think you are the right coach to continue the process of my development."

Then came the line that laid bare his belief in the project under Mourinho. "I am ready to die for him," Diomande said.

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A great coincidence

One of the great ironies of his career still makes Diomande smile. His professional debut came against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, long before he ever pulled on the shirt of the Royal club.

He said: "It is God's will. I believe greatly in God, and what happened was a great coincidence. I just want to enjoy every day."

Casting his mind back to that game, he added: "I remember that I swapped shirts with Mbappe, and today we are in the same dressing room and we laugh together. I will never forget Leganes, because it was the only club that gave me a chance to show my abilities."

For Diomande, his spell with Leganes stands as a key milestone on the road to Real Madrid. He now finds himself sharing a dressing room with the very stars he once faced at the start of his career, chief among them Kylian Mbappe.

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