Dijon reward Senegal goalkeeper Gomis with new contract after fine debut season

The Ligue 1 outfit was impressed by the 26-year-old shot-stopper during his first season in France

goalkeeper Alfred Gomis has signed a new contract with , a year after he joined the club from .

The Senegalese star joined the Reds on a four-year deal last summer, but he has now been rewarded with a contract that will keep him at the club for an additional year until 2024.

Before his debut Ligue 1 campaign came to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 26-year-old registered six clean sheets in 19 league outings.

More teams

He was subsequently voted Dijon Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season by the club fans to honour his fine performances between the sticks.

Back in February, Gomis suffered a torn ligament in his knee after a collision with Nantes winger Moses Simon and was out of action until August.

The former and SPAL goalkeeper is back on his feet and has played every minute of Dijon's first two games in the new Ligue 1 season.

“We have reached an agreement with the President. It's a good solution for the club and for myself,” Gomis told the club website.

Article continues below

“I am happy to continue the adventure at DFCO, where I like the project, where the atmosphere is good and where I can continue to progress, with an important role within the group.”

Gomis, born in the Senegalese city of Ziguinchor, is a regular fixture in Aliou Cisse's Teranga Lions set-up.

He was part of the Senegal team that finished second at the 2019 in where he played five matches after first-choice Edouard Mendy suffered a hand injury.