Digne's own goal condemns Iwobi’s Everton to Brighton & Hove Albion defeat

Marco Silva’s men surrendered their lead at American Express Community Stadium to lose to the Seagulls on Saturday evening

Alex Iwobi was on parade for 72 minutes as bowed to & Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Pascal Gross had given the Seagulls the lead from his 15th-minute free-kick, but Adam Webster’s own goal and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s strike put the Toffees on the path of victory after 74 minutes.

However, it was the hosts who had the last laugh with Neal Maupay first levelling the scores via a penalty kick – after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled Aaron Connolly was fouled by Michael Keane. Then Lucas Digne scored in his own net deep into added time.

While he played for a significant amount of time, Iwobi's performance could not earn Marco Silva’s men at least a point.

The former Arsenal man recorded 56 touches, two shots on target, 36 passes and an impressive 83.3% passing accuracy. Defensively, he contributed one tackle and one interception before he was replaced by Calvert-Lewin.

The victory was Brighton’s third of the season and they managed a successive home English top-flight triumph for the first time since October 2018.

For Everton, they continued with their struggles under manager Silva as they have failed to win any of their 24 Premier League games in which they have fallen behind under the Portuguese coach.

They drop to 16th on the log with 10 points from as many games. Iwobi is expected to feature for the Goodison Park outfit when they host in Tuesday’s English League Cup.