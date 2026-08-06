"HERE WE ACTUALLY GO" was how the Bundesliga club headed the official announcement of Diomande's transfer on social media. It was a clear dig at Romano, who is known for invariably heading his posts about completed transfers with "HERE WE GO".

Romano, the Italian transfer journalist who has recently come in for criticism, reported Diomande's transfer to Madrid as supposedly completed several days ago. Leipzig then took a swipe at Romano through sporting managing director Marcel Schäfer: "What is clear is that one or two so-called transfer experts had already reported seven to 10 days ago that something was 'done' or 'Here we go'. That simply isn't the case. These things involve talks with different parties," Schäfer said during RB's training camp in Austria.

Now, though, everything between Real, Leipzig and Diomande has been wrapped up. On Thursday afternoon, both clubs confirmed the completion of the transfer, with the Madrid club reportedly paying a base fee of €125 million. Including bonus payments, the sum could reportedly rise to as much as €140 million.

Yan Diomande signs seven-year contract at Real Madrid

After an outstanding debut season in the Bundesliga, Diomande attracted interest from several top European clubs, having only moved from CD Leganes to Leipzig last summer. Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City also reportedly made moves for the 19-year-old attacking player and are said to have offered around €100 million in some cases. But RB stuck to their significantly higher demands, which Real have now met.





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"The move to Real Madrid is the fulfilment of a childhood dream for me," said Diomande, who has signed a seven-year contract at the Bernabeu until 2033.