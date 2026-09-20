Did Gözübüyük miss a red card in FC Twente v PSV? 'He cannot complain here'

Ivan Perisic was fortunate to stay on the pitch on Sunday afternoon in PSV's away match at FC Twente, a 3-2 defeat, according to journalists Rik Elfrink and Jeroen Kapteijns. The Croat briefly lost his self-control in the second half and caught Robin Pröpper in the face, but referee Serdar Gözübüyük kept it to a yellow card.

The incident came in the 66th minute at De Grolsch Veste. Pröpper flew into the challenge with Perisic and gave the PSV player a shove, after which the attacker turned immediately and reacted furiously.

Perisic then caught Pröpper in the face with his hand. Gözübüyük had a clear view of it, but chose not to send the veteran off and showed only yellow.

"Perisic could have had no complaints if it had not stayed at yellow," writes Kapteijns, PSV watcher for De Telegraaf, on X. "Pröpper does provoke it a bit, but even for a veteran it is not smart to react like that."

"There are also referees who give red for this," the journalist adds.

Elfrink also felt the Croat was close to a dismissal. "Ivan Perisic is playing with fire, but Gözübüyük allows him to stay on. The Croat did lose his self-control there for a moment and it could also have ended differently," writes the journalist from the Eindhovens Dagblad.

Elsewhere, Elfrink questioned another decision from Gözübüyük. "Shortly before that, Ruben van Bommel gets yellow because the referee apparently thinks his challenge is excessive. Meh." The PSV left winger received that booking for a tackle on Pröpper, but in doing so he played mainly the ball.







