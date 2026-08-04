Kodai Sano's absence for Olympiakos v NEC is a major blow for the Nijmegen side. Dick Schreuder has revealed what contact with the midfielder was like after it became clear he could make the move to PSV.

"Yes, Sano isn't involved," Schreuder says in conversation with Noa Vahle on Ziggo Sport. "I think that has come across clearly to everyone. He sent me a message this morning: can I speak to you for a moment? I spoke to him briefly and it was clear that he did not want to play."

Schreuder stresses the decision came from Sano himself. "Yes, if he doesn't want to play, he doesn't want to play. That came across very clearly, he did not feel able to play. Slept badly, all those factors came into it."

The NEC coach then moved quickly. "I keep it very short and simple then, if you really don't want to play, I choose someone else who does want to play. We then spoke briefly and the most sensible thing was for him to leave the group as well. So that the focus can be on tonight, and that is what I want to do too."

Even so, Schreuder had hoped Sano would still be involved in the two-legged tie against Olympiakos. "That was actually what had been agreed as well. In the end, I don't think it is useful to talk about that now. In any case, all of us are really looking forward to it."

Now NEC have had to reshuffle. "We have certainly had to adjust one or two things now. You have certain ideas in your head, also because we are missing a few defenders as well. Those ideas could then more or less go in the bin too. We have also seen that from the moment it was decided he would stay, Sano started every match. I think we will have to calmly look during the match at what other solutions I can come up with."

Dusan Tadic starts on the bench for NEC on Tuesday evening. Schreuder indicates that otherwise too many things would change. He also wants to keep Noé Lebreton high up the pitch. The match between Olympiakos and NEC in the third qualifying round of the Champions League kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport 1.