Real Madrid edged past Deportivo La Coruña 1-0 in Wednesday evening's friendly at the Abanca Riazor Stadium, as both sides ramped up their preparations for the new season.

The opening exchanges were even, with the hosts holding a slight edge and Real Madrid offering only timid threats. Then, in the 45+1 minute, Brahim Díaz struck the winner. He seized on a swift counter-attack of his own making, sparked by a fine Andriy Lunin save from a dangerous Deportivo corner.

Lunin hurled the ball out by hand to Díaz, who carried it from the halfway line into the hosts' penalty area, shrugging off chasing La Coruña defenders before slotting home and celebrating in his trademark style.

For long spells, Real Madrid controlled proceedings through quick passing and possession. One slick, technical move carved open the Deportivo box, but Dumfries' cross drifted in weakly and his teammates could not finish the attack.

More than once the Whites came close to a second. Leo Román was superb, brilliantly denying a dangerous effort from Endrick. The referee then chalked off another Real goal, ruling Carlos Espí offside after a well-worked pass from Camavinga.

Deportivo, for their part, tried to claw their way back into the game with a raft of substitutes. The movement of David Mella and Mario Soriano caused Lunin's goal clear problems.

Late on, the hosts hunted an equaliser after winning the ball back, only for a decisive Dumfries intervention to snuff out a certain shot from a promising position. That left Real Madrid to take away an important morale-boosting win, one that showed just how ready their young players are for the official campaign ahead.

Victory means Real Madrid press on with their preparations in high spirits before the competitive season begins.