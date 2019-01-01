Diatta, Dennis & Diagne power Tau's Club Brugge past Gent

Three Africans were on target as the Blue-Black strolled past the Buffalos at the Jan Breydel Stadium

Emmanuel Dennis, Krepin Diatta and Mbaye Diagne scored as beat Gent 4-0 in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A encounter.

Having held to a 2-2 draw during the week, Philippe Clement’s men silenced the Buffalos to extend their unbeaten run to 16 in all competitions.

’s Diatta doubled Brugge’s lead after Hans Vanaken had opened the scoring for hosts in the 11th minute.

’s Dennis made it three after 51 minutes before substitute Diagne completed the damage on the dot of 90 minutes.

WE ARE BRUGES! 💙🖤 Thanks again fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mpkLTWBupM — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) October 6, 2019

’s Percy Tau was handed a starter’s role but was replaced by Siebe Schrijvers four minutes before the half-time interval.

David Okereke came in for Dennis in the 69th minute with Diatta seeing action from start to finish.

Article continues below

Club Brugge sit comfortably on top of the log with 23 points after nine matches. They are guests of seventh-placed Royal Excel Mouscron on October 18.