Ángel Di María has sent a message to Lionel Messi after the Inter Miami star announced his retirement from international football.

The Argentina legend reshared Messi's statement on his Instagram account, writing over it: "Thank you, eternal captain".

Di María and Messi lifted the 2022 World Cup together, having already claimed the Copa América in 2021 and adding another in 2024.

Di María himself walked away from the national team after that 2024 Copa América triumph.

Messi's official statement on Instagram read: "After all this time since the final match, and after long reflection, I want to announce to everyone that I have decided to retire from playing for the national team".

He added: "It was a painful decision and it still hurts me deep down, but I realise that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave everything I had, not only during the recent years in which we won everything, but before that as well, and I always fought and gave everything I have for this shirt, and to make you happy and make you feel proud to be Argentinians through football".



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